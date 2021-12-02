Pakistan, Russia alarmed at looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Delegation led by National Security Advisor of Pakistan Moeed Yusuf in talks with Russian delegation in Moscow. APP

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf led a six-member delegation to a meeting with the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow on Wednesday.



A statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow said that the NSA had been invited by his Russian counterpart to hold the delegation-level talks.

The meeting between the two focused on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia, as well as international relations and the region's evolving situation.

In the bilateral domain, matters of mutual interest including cooperation in economic, energy, defence, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and information and cyber security came under discussion.

The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan at length and resolved to support all efforts to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan, confirmed the press release.

The two expressed grave concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and urged the need for practical steps by the international community to avert the impending situation, stated the media release.

Dr Mooed and Nikolai Patrushev expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of their bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged on all matters of mutual importance.