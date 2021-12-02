 
Hania Aamir drops cryptic post on 'moving on' and 'letting go'

Actor Hania Aamir is touching upon her 'growth' and 'mental health' in a cryptic social media outpour.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Janaan star dropped a lengthy note addressing the importance of letting go and moving on from bitter memories.

"there’s growth and maturity in moving on and letting go. Prioritise your mental health. Vibe to what makes you happy. Holding hate in your heart only weakens you. Let go and live. Life is too short to hold on to the sad bits of your past. You owe nothing to the bitter memories, not even a thought. You owe nothing to the strangers questioning your life choices, not even an explanation," captioned the actor alongside a carousel of her photos in ethnic wear.

The Anaa actor continued,"So pick yourself up, shake it off and move on. I pray that everyone reading this grows and moves on effortlessly, beautifully & gracefully."

Hania's elaborate note on mental health comes after the star made headlines over her recent attendance at rumoured ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar's concert.

