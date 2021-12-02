 
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace

Actor Adnan Siddiqui is praising Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's lengthy note on Indo-Pakistan unity.

Turning to his Twitter on Wednesday, the Mere Paas Tum Ho star admitted that art and media brings two nations together and iterated that creativity knows no bounds.

"Concur with Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Art and cinema bridge the chasms between two nations at loggerheads. The beauty lies in connecting despite political differences," tweeted Adnan.

Adnan's post comes after Amitabh Bachchan marked the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai with a peace provoking note.

Despite the occasional differences, the Bachchan talked about the grand gestures over the years by famous personalities that have reunited the countries.

"Sometimes they nestle in the warmth of the hug that went viral, that India’s captain Virat Kohli gave to Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, after the men in green defeated the men in blue in the first game of the T20 World Cup that concluded in Dubai recently.”

He added, “Sometimes they revel in the smashing box office success, in India and also in Pakistan, of the 2015 Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a cross-border tale about empathy and compassion, an Indian man’s struggle to reunite a Pakistani child with her family.”

The Black actor concluded that, “freedom from fear means that we are more at ease with our neighbour,” adding, “No terrorist must be allowed to change the way we are in the dark, or with our neighbour, or ourselves. No single act of terror must be given the power to destroy the interconnectedness of our stories, our plural solidarities.”

