Thursday Dec 02 2021
Skardu airport starts international flights today

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

A click of the Skardu Airports runway. — Twitter
  • CAA says airport revamped in line with PM Imran Khan's vision to boost tourism.
  • Says initially, operations will be initially under Visual Flight Rules  only.
  • Airport's upgradation had been announced by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in January 2020. 

GILGIT: The Skardu airport is set to start operating as an international airport from today (Thursday) after its elevation to international status, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) announced.

The PCAA, in its latest tweet, said that the airport has been revamped in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to boost tourism in the country.

Initially, the operations will be initially under Visual Flight Rules (VRF) only, the CAA said.

Under the VFR, an aircraft is intended to operate in visual meteorological conditions (ie nice and clear weather). Clouds, heavy precipitation, low visibility, and other adverse weather conditions should be avoided under the VFR.

The upgradation of the airport had been announced by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in January 2020. 

The upgradation of the airport included the construction of a new runway, new terminal building, apron and provision of other facilities to cater to international flight operations, as per a report published by Dawn.

Located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, Skardu airport is listed among the world’s highest altitude airports.

Additional input from APP

