 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaifs wedding, confirms Arpita Khan
Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan

Buzz around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is stirring in the media and according to a new update, neither Salman Khan nor his sisters have been invited to the big ceremony.

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan has confirmed that she has received no invitation to the wedding. 

“We haven’t got any invite for the wedding," said Arpita. As per the media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in Jaipur, surrounded by close friends and family in early December.

A source close to the family further revealed: “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.”

The insider added, “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness.”

More From Showbiz:

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'
Juhi Chawla dishes how Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR loses match

Juhi Chawla dishes how Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR loses match
Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’

Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace

Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace
'Asim and I are not step-siblings, we're great family friends': Merub Ali

'Asim and I are not step-siblings, we're great family friends': Merub Ali
Hania Aamir drops cryptic post on 'moving on' and 'letting go'

Hania Aamir drops cryptic post on 'moving on' and 'letting go'
Mahira Khan pens loving note in honor of late grandmother: ‘It’s been a rough month’

Mahira Khan pens loving note in honor of late grandmother: ‘It’s been a rough month’
Asim Azhar says ‘controversial’ people don’t bother him

Asim Azhar says ‘controversial’ people don’t bother him
Director Ayan Mukerji teases new photo from Alia-Ranbir’s ‘Brahmastra’

Director Ayan Mukerji teases new photo from Alia-Ranbir’s ‘Brahmastra’

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal issue NDA agreement for wedding guests: Read Here

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal issue NDA agreement for wedding guests: Read Here

Latest

view all