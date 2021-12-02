Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan

Buzz around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is stirring in the media and according to a new update, neither Salman Khan nor his sisters have been invited to the big ceremony.

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan has confirmed that she has received no invitation to the wedding.

“We haven’t got any invite for the wedding," said Arpita. As per the media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in Jaipur, surrounded by close friends and family in early December.



A source close to the family further revealed: “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.”



The insider added, “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness.”

