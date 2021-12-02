Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Athiya Shetty couldn’t possibly miss her brothers’ film Tadap’s screening and to make the occasion a bit more special, she brought her rumoured-beau KL Rahul with her.

The screening took place Wednesday in Mumbai where the Bollywood actor and Indian cricketer made their first ever public appearance as they walked down the red carpet together, posing for cameras.

The Hero star donned a black blazer with matching pants and corset while Rahul was snapped in a beige suite paired with a black tee.

Rahul also posed with the Shetty family, raising fans' eyebrows, however neither of them admitted their relationship.

Earlier this year, Hindustan Times reported that the batsman nominated the 29-year-old actor as his partner in the BCCI records.

Meanwhile, another couple that was spotted on the occasion was the male lead of the upcoming film Ahan Shetty and his partner, Tania Shroff.

The film, helmed by Milan Luthria, also stars Tara Sutaria who will be seen on big screens alongside Shetty tomorrow, on December 3.