Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts

Drake recently became the best rapper as he grabbed a third top spot on Spotify’s Top Artists of 2021 Global list.



The Hip Hop sensation’s latest release, Certified Lover Boy is being streamed on-repeat by music lovers, bringing the rapper to new heights.



The streaming platform on Wednesday, unveiled its ‘wrapped 2021’ charts in which the One Dance song-maker outshined the other rappers as he was the only rapper among the top five artists.



Moreover, the 35-year-old rapper also ranked No.1 on the most-streamed artists in the U.S charts, followed by Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, and Kanye West.



Last year, the rapper was spotted on the third place in the global list while a rank higher on the U.S charts.

However, the Grammy award winner didn’t appear on the platform's Top Songs or Albums list for this year.