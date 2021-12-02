 
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Web Desk

FBR's valuation of immovable properties in Larkana

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has jacked up the valuation rates of FBR-notified rates of immovable property, including commercial, residential, apartments, flats and other areas of 40 selected major cities of the country.

The FBR used to fix immovable property rates of 20 selected cities but now this number has increased to 40 major cities, while areas within the cities have also increased. So, the coverage of valuation tables increased.

Here are the updated rates for Larkana:



