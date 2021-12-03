 
pakistan
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
NYNausheen Yusuf

After Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati also apologises to ECP

By
NYNausheen Yusuf

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Federal Minister for Railways and PTI leader Azam Khan Swati. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Federal Minister for Railways and PTI leader Azam Khan Swati. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • ECP orders Azam Swati to appear in person for hearing.
  • Swati skips ECP hearing and submits apology letter through his lawyer.
  • The ECP has adjourned the case till December 22.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked Federal Minister for Railways and PTI leader Azam Swati to appear before the commission in person on December 22 and respond to the show-cause notice.

A bench, comprising ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi, conducted the hearing of a case related to the show-cause notice issued against the minister.

During the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar, lawyer for Azam Swati, appeared before the ECP and submitted an apology letter from the federal minister.

"Was he avoiding coming [before the court]?" asked a commission member.

"He [Azam Swati] had to go to Quetta for some important work, otherwise he would have come," answered Barrister Ali Zafar.

Related items

In response to the bench's inquiry about the document he wanted to submit, Barrister Zafar read out the apology letter before the ECP  members.

"I [Azam Swati] am a law-abiding person, a democratic man. I promote democracy and I have fought against corruption. I respect the Election Commission. My duty is to strengthen the ECP. I have always respected the ECP and did not try to scandalize it. If any such statement came from me, I apologise for it."

After hearing the apology, a member of the ECP stated that the minister should have been present for the hearing. "Political statements should remain to political discussion."

The ECP adjourned the case till December 22 after hearing arguments from Swati's counsel.

Meanwhile, the ECP has reserved the verdict in a similar case related to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry. The minister had earlier apologised to the Election Commission for his slanderous remarks. 

Outside the Election Commission, Barrister Ali Zafar told Geo News that the minister has recorded an apology before the court.

"Azam Swati will appear at the next hearing," he said.

The ECP had served notices to Chaudhry and Swati on September 16, seeking explanations within a week from both the ministers for accusations against CEC Sikander Sultan Raja and the commission.

Swati had lashed out at the ECP, accusing it of taking money from companies that make electronic voting machines during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on September 10.

More From Pakistan:

'Ghabrana nai hai': Anti-Imran Khan rap song shared from Pakistan Embassy in Serbia's official Twitter account

'Ghabrana nai hai': Anti-Imran Khan rap song shared from Pakistan Embassy in Serbia's official Twitter account
Supreme Court orders Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB

Supreme Court orders Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB
UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts

UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts
Munir Akram delivers FM's letter on human rights violations in Kashmir to UNSC president

Munir Akram delivers FM's letter on human rights violations in Kashmir to UNSC president
Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport

Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport
'People will have to trust it': President Alvi ratifies EVM bill passed by Parliament

'People will have to trust it': President Alvi ratifies EVM bill passed by Parliament

MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges: SC

MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges: SC
Sindh lowers MDCAT passing percentage from 65% to 50%

Sindh lowers MDCAT passing percentage from 65% to 50%
Islamabad: Govt school teachers stage protest outside Parliament House

Islamabad: Govt school teachers stage protest outside Parliament House
Shaukat Tarin files nomination papers eyeing Senate seat

Shaukat Tarin files nomination papers eyeing Senate seat
Pakistan rejects India's 'mischievous spin' given to Kartarpur photoshoot

Pakistan rejects India's 'mischievous spin' given to Kartarpur photoshoot

Disqualification case: ECP grants Faisal Vawda extension for submitting arguments in writing

Disqualification case: ECP grants Faisal Vawda extension for submitting arguments in writing

Latest

view all