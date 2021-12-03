Sialkot factory workers' mob tortures foreign manager to death

A screengrab of the video footage showing employees vandalising the factory

Per police reports, employees vandalise factory located on Wazirabad Road, block traffic.

Heavy contingent of police reaches spot, tries to control situation.

DPO says an investigation into death of foreign manager is under way.

SIALKOT: A foreigner working at a private factory on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot was tortured to death on Friday by a mob.



According to DPO Omar Saeed Malik, the incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot where the manager of a private factory was severely beaten to death by employees.

Per police reports, the employees also vandalised the factory located on Wazirabad Road and blocked traffic.

Upon receiving a report of the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

According to police officials, after successful talks with a visibly angry group of protesters, traffic was resumed on Wazirabad Road.

The DPO said an investigation into the death of the foreign manager is underway.