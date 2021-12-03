Sialkot factory workers' mob tortures foreign manager to death

Friday Dec 03, 2021
SIALKOT: A foreigner working at a private factory on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot was tortured to death on Friday by a mob.
According to DPO Omar Saeed Malik, the incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot where the manager of a private factory was severely beaten to death by employees.
Per police reports, the employees also vandalised the factory located on Wazirabad Road and blocked traffic.
Upon receiving a report of the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to control the situation.
According to police officials, after successful talks with a visibly angry group of protesters, traffic was resumed on Wazirabad Road.
The DPO said an investigation into the death of the foreign manager is underway.