 
pakistan
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Sialkot factory workers' mob tortures foreign manager to death

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

A screengrab of the video footage showing employees vandalising the factory
A screengrab of the video footage showing employees vandalising the factory

  • Per police reports, employees vandalise factory located on Wazirabad Road, block traffic.
  • Heavy contingent of police reaches spot, tries to control situation.
  • DPO says an investigation into death of foreign manager is under way.

SIALKOT: A foreigner working at a private factory on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot was tortured to death on Friday by a mob.

According to DPO Omar Saeed Malik, the incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot where the manager of a private factory was severely beaten to death by employees.

Per police reports, the employees also vandalised the factory located on Wazirabad Road and blocked traffic.

Upon receiving a report of the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

According to police officials, after successful talks with a visibly angry group of protesters, traffic was resumed on Wazirabad Road.

The DPO said an investigation into the death of the foreign manager is underway.

More From Pakistan:

Restoring the shrine of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj

Restoring the shrine of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj
Fawad urges Opposition to review decision to boycott briefing on national security

Fawad urges Opposition to review decision to boycott briefing on national security
'Ghabrana nai hai': Anti-Imran Khan rap song shared from Pakistan Embassy in Serbia's official Twitter account

'Ghabrana nai hai': Anti-Imran Khan rap song shared from Pakistan Embassy in Serbia's official Twitter account
Supreme Court orders Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB

Supreme Court orders Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB
After Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati also apologises to ECP

After Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati also apologises to ECP
UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts

UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts
Munir Akram delivers FM's letter on human rights violations in Kashmir to UNSC president

Munir Akram delivers FM's letter on human rights violations in Kashmir to UNSC president
Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport

Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport
'People will have to trust it': President Alvi ratifies EVM bill passed by Parliament

'People will have to trust it': President Alvi ratifies EVM bill passed by Parliament

MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges: SC

MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges: SC
Sindh lowers MDCAT passing percentage from 65% to 50%

Sindh lowers MDCAT passing percentage from 65% to 50%
Islamabad: Govt school teachers stage protest outside Parliament House

Islamabad: Govt school teachers stage protest outside Parliament House

Latest

view all