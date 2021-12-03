Ahan Shetty shares Aryan Khan is his only Bollywood friend since childhood

Ahan Shetty recently shared that he had no or a few friends from the industry however he knew Shak Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan since childhood.

As the star geared up to steal fans’ hearts with his debut film Tadap, Shetty reflected on his exposure to Bollywood.

During his interview with Siddharth Kannan, the 25-year-old actor shared, “I think only recently, I have made a few friends, you know, Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Bunty Ahluwalia, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, all of them. But I have also known Aryan Khan since I was a kid,”

“I was in the American School of Bombay, he was in the Ambani School. We used to meet on the field outside.” he added.

Shetty continued, “Even though dad is in the industry, we never really grew up in this environment. Also, we lived in South Bombay, I was in the American School of Bombay. Dad also has a lot of friends and gets immense respect from them. But we were never like a Bollywood family.”

Meanwhile, his maiden project hit the theatres on December 3, also starring Tara Sutaria.