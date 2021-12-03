 
pakistan
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
SRSaifur Rahman
,
Web Desk

Asad Umar berates PDM in Islamabad rally

By
SRSaifur Rahman
,
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar speaking during a PTI rally in Islamabad on December 3, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar speaking during a PTI rally in Islamabad on December 3, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar taunted the Pakistan Democratic Movement Friday, saying that the Opposition alliance had threatened to hold a long march but "fled after having tea and biscuits."

The minister was speaking at a PTI rally in Islamabad where he took digs at the PDM, saying that despite predicting the government's downfall, the Opposition alliance itself got destroyed.

"I advised them not to come to Islamabad [for the long march]," taunted Umar. "The PDM sent Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Islamabad but fled itself."

He took shots at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying that whenever he issued threats, no one took them seriously.

"If Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari threatens someone, do you get scared?" he asked the crowd. "PDM, at least bring someone whose threats can be taken seriously."

The minister said that the PDM had taken a hit by not going ahead with its proposed long march and had, in the process, saved itself from further embarrassment.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's example shows that when you work towards a goal with sincerity, you [ultimately] achieve success," he said.

Umar holds meeting to review Greater Karachi Water Supply Project

Earlier, the minister had held a meeting to review the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project K-IV progress in the capital. Additional Secretary Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Project Director Amir Mugal, and Project Consultants Dr Bashir Lakhani and senior officials attended the meeting.

The Project Director briefed the Minister about the revised PC-1 of the K-IV project, the project components, and design details. It was informed in the meeting that WAPDA has completed the revised design of 650 MGD K-IV to be executed as phases. The Project Work is to commence in 3-4 months, to be completed by October 2023. All planning, design, and procurement activities are as per the project timeline, and the construction of this project will be completed by October 2023.

The project director informed the chair that the design of the K-IV project has been developed with a modular approach in which 5 pumping stations with 5 large mild steel pipes of 84 inches dia pipes each carrying 130 MGD with a total capacity of 650 MGD have been planned to be executed.

The chair was informed that WAPDA has submitted PC-1 with a modified design of 650 MGD K-IV Project with various options for execution of the project, which can be done in phases.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress and work on the development of revised planning and design of the project.

More From Pakistan:

SSGC to produce biogas as pilot project: Hammad Azhar

SSGC to produce biogas as pilot project: Hammad Azhar
PTI leader accuses Jahangir Tareen of attempting to topple PM Imran Khan's govt

PTI leader accuses Jahangir Tareen of attempting to topple PM Imran Khan's govt
Restoring the shrine of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj

Restoring the shrine of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj
'Day of shame' as Sialkot factory workers torture Sri Lankan manager to death

'Day of shame' as Sialkot factory workers torture Sri Lankan manager to death
Fawad urges Opposition to review decision to boycott briefing on national security

Fawad urges Opposition to review decision to boycott briefing on national security
'Ghabrana nai hai': Anti-Imran Khan rap song shared from Pakistan Embassy in Serbia's official Twitter account

'Ghabrana nai hai': Anti-Imran Khan rap song shared from Pakistan Embassy in Serbia's official Twitter account
NAB arrests Agha Siraj Durrani from outside SC

NAB arrests Agha Siraj Durrani from outside SC
After Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati also apologises to ECP

After Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati also apologises to ECP
Karachi man throws acid on cousin for refusing his marriage proposal

Karachi man throws acid on cousin for refusing his marriage proposal
UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts

UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts
Munir Akram delivers FM's letter on human rights violations in Kashmir to UNSC president

Munir Akram delivers FM's letter on human rights violations in Kashmir to UNSC president
Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport

Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport

Latest

view all