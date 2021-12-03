Asad Umar berates PDM in Islamabad rally

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar speaking during a PTI rally in Islamabad on December 3, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar taunted the Pakistan Democratic Movement Friday, saying that the Opposition alliance had threatened to hold a long march but "fled after having tea and biscuits."

The minister was speaking at a PTI rally in Islamabad where he took digs at the PDM, saying that despite predicting the government's downfall, the Opposition alliance itself got destroyed.

"I advised them not to come to Islamabad [for the long march]," taunted Umar. "The PDM sent Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Islamabad but fled itself."

He took shots at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying that whenever he issued threats, no one took them seriously.

"If Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari threatens someone, do you get scared?" he asked the crowd. "PDM, at least bring someone whose threats can be taken seriously."

The minister said that the PDM had taken a hit by not going ahead with its proposed long march and had, in the process, saved itself from further embarrassment.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's example shows that when you work towards a goal with sincerity, you [ultimately] achieve success," he said.

Umar holds meeting to review Greater Karachi Water Supply Project

Earlier, the minister had held a meeting to review the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project K-IV progress in the capital. Additional Secretary Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Project Director Amir Mugal, and Project Consultants Dr Bashir Lakhani and senior officials attended the meeting.

The Project Director briefed the Minister about the revised PC-1 of the K-IV project, the project components, and design details. It was informed in the meeting that WAPDA has completed the revised design of 650 MGD K-IV to be executed as phases. The Project Work is to commence in 3-4 months, to be completed by October 2023. All planning, design, and procurement activities are as per the project timeline, and the construction of this project will be completed by October 2023.

The project director informed the chair that the design of the K-IV project has been developed with a modular approach in which 5 pumping stations with 5 large mild steel pipes of 84 inches dia pipes each carrying 130 MGD with a total capacity of 650 MGD have been planned to be executed.

The chair was informed that WAPDA has submitted PC-1 with a modified design of 650 MGD K-IV Project with various options for execution of the project, which can be done in phases.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress and work on the development of revised planning and design of the project.