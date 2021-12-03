PSL 2022 draft to be held on December 12

— Twitter/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said it will hold the draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on 12 December at 3pm.

Each side will come to the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from the last event, the cricket board said in a statement.

Following the finalisation of player categories, the transfer and retention window is now officially open and will close on December 10, the board said.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in the Diamond Category, followed by Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in the Gold Category, Peshawar Zalmi will have the first pick in the Silver Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in Emerging Category and Quetta Gladiators will have the first pick in Supplementary Category.