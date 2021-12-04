 
Showbiz
Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'

Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'

Indian actor Swara Bhaskar is opening up about the 'typical' stereotypes and concerns associated to women who wish to adopt a child.

Earlier this month, Swara sparked frenzy amongst her fans with her decision to adopt a child and invited criticisms from keyboard critics.

The actor however shares that societal pressure will not have her back down from her decision to start a family.

"There are those very typical concerns that people have like ‘Oh, you know, now you won't get married’, or ‘Who will marry you’, and I did hear that from some people. But I have to say that overwhelmingly, I had a lot of support from my parents, my brother, my sister-in-law, my close friends and family," Swara told Free Press Journal.

Speaking about the adoption process, Swara confessed that she was treated like any other prospective parent who wishes to have a child.

“The process of adoption is very detailed with several steps, including background checks. That happened with me as well. I was not treated any differently. The officials that I spoke to were very helpful in explaining the procedure to me, but no special favour was given. I am now on the waiting list just like everyone else is. I don't know how many years it will take for me to actually be assigned a child, it's a random lottery system, you cannot choose if a child is allotted to you," shared Swara.

