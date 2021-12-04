 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes leaked

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushals sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes unveiled: report
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes unveiled: report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal alleged wedding continues to make headlines across border and before the big day, Indian media is dishing the themes Bollywood lovebirds have jointly decided for each of their events.

Katrina and Vicky's nuptials, that will spread across a three day span, will be held from 7-9 December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

According to India Today, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. For Sangeet, the couple has decided upon theme 'Bling'. The event will see performances from the bride, groom and celebrities from Bollywood. For the wedding, pastel sorbet is the theme.

As per the media, Vicky and Katrina will legally be wedded before the traditional ceremony on Dec 9. The couple is currently planning to call the registrar over to Katrina's house.

More From Showbiz:

Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner

Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner
Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'

Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'
Sara Ali Khan's 'confidence' shattered after Love Aj Kal, Atrangi Re 'gave her another chance'

Sara Ali Khan's 'confidence' shattered after Love Aj Kal, Atrangi Re 'gave her another chance'
Ahan Shetty shares Aryan Khan is his only Bollywood friend since childhood

Ahan Shetty shares Aryan Khan is his only Bollywood friend since childhood
Athiya Shetty pens emotional note for Ahan Shetty on his debut in 'Tadap'

Athiya Shetty pens emotional note for Ahan Shetty on his debut in 'Tadap'
Falak Shabir makes sure Sarah Khan gets a rose even in flight: Watch

Falak Shabir makes sure Sarah Khan gets a rose even in flight: Watch
Ali Fazal to star alongside Gerard Butler in action thriller 'Kandahar'

Ali Fazal to star alongside Gerard Butler in action thriller 'Kandahar'
Always believed you were different, Ali Zafar tells brother Danyal Zee

Always believed you were different, Ali Zafar tells brother Danyal Zee
Wedding or Squid Game episode? Netizens in splits over secrecy around Katrina Kaif's nuptials

Wedding or Squid Game episode? Netizens in splits over secrecy around Katrina Kaif's nuptials
SPOTIFY WRAPPED: Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam amongst top streamed artists in Pakistan

SPOTIFY WRAPPED: Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam amongst top streamed artists in Pakistan
Deepika Padukone drops photos in saree, Ranveer Singh says 'death hi hogayi'

Deepika Padukone drops photos in saree, Ranveer Singh says 'death hi hogayi'

Latest

view all