New Zealand skittled for 62 after Ajaz´s record 10-for

Mumbai, Dec 4, 2021: New Zealand´s batsmen collapsed to 62 all out in the second Test on Saturday after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a record 10 wickets in India´s 325.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj three, leaving New Zealand trailing the hosts by 263 runs on the second day at Mumbai´s Wankhede Stadium. India did not enforce the follow-on.

Earlier Ajaz emulated England´s Jim Laker (1956 v Australia) and Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (1999 v Pakistan) to complete his perfect 10 in the second session.

He returned figures of 10-119 with his left-arm spin but Mayank Agarwal´s 150 and a 52 by Axar Patel helped India to a challenging total on a turning track.

In the New Zealand innings Siraj, who replaced injured Ishant Sharma in the team, struck early to send back Will Young for four.

He then got two wickets including stand-in-skipper Tom Latham for 10, and Ross Taylor, for one, on either side of overs to be on a hat-trick that was avoided by Henry Nicholls.

Axar then got Daryl Mitchell out for eight and soon fellow spinner Ashwin joined in to claim Nicholls as the Kiwis slipped further.

Kyle Jamieson top-scored with 17 but none of the Kiwi batsmen survived the bowling onslaught as they went down to the lowest-ever Test score against India by any side.

The previous lowest Test score in India was the home side´s 75 against West Indies at Delhi in 1987.