 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Akshay Kumar keeps his fans close to hearts who are often left awe-struck by his acting however what won over many hearts this time was the actor's cute birthday wish for a little fan.

A fan-girl on December 3 took to Twitter as she requested the Sooryavanshi star to make her day more special.

She tweeted, “Dear @akshaykumar Sir, has been a huge fan for years. Today is my birthday and your wish will make my day.”

“Away from home and birthday is always empty without family. Maybe your wish will bring a genuine smile to my face today," she added.

Coming across this heart-felt Tweet, Kumar couldn’t hold himself back from extended a lovely message for his young admirer.

He wrote, “Happy birthday dear Palak, even if you're away from home I'm sure your family's good wishes and love will keep you warm. Hope you have a great year ahead. Love and prayers."

On the work front, after hitting the box office with Katrina Kaif starrer, the 54-year-old actor is now gearing up to put on a stunning performance in his upcoming film, Atrangi Re.

