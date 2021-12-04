Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

Kartik Aaryan chose to remain tight-lipped as he skipped a question regarding Karan Johar's Dostana 2, which caused quite a stir on social media after the actor exited the film.

Talking about Bollywood camps on Agenda AajtAK 2021, the Dhamaka actor, “I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future”.

However, when asked to comment on his exit from Dostana 2 the actor skipped the question by saying, “I don't want to comment on Karan Johar's film Dostana”.