 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johars Dostana 2
Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

Kartik Aaryan chose to remain tight-lipped as he skipped a question regarding Karan Johar's Dostana 2, which caused quite a stir on social media after the actor exited the film.

Talking about Bollywood camps on Agenda AajtAK 2021, the Dhamaka actor, “I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future”.

However, when asked to comment on his exit from Dostana 2 the actor skipped the question by saying, “I don't want to comment on Karan Johar's film Dostana”.

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see
Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl

Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl
When Salman Khan beat up Katrina Kaif on 'Ek Tha Tiger' set for wearing revealing clothes: report

When Salman Khan beat up Katrina Kaif on 'Ek Tha Tiger' set for wearing revealing clothes: report
When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response

When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response
Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes leaked

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes leaked
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner

Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and other stars express dismay at gruesome Sialkot lynching

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and other stars express dismay at gruesome Sialkot lynching
Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'

Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'
Sara Ali Khan's 'confidence' shattered after Love Aj Kal, Atrangi Re 'gave her another chance'

Sara Ali Khan's 'confidence' shattered after Love Aj Kal, Atrangi Re 'gave her another chance'
Ahan Shetty shares Aryan Khan is his only Bollywood friend since childhood

Ahan Shetty shares Aryan Khan is his only Bollywood friend since childhood

Latest

view all