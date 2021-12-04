 
business
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
BDBusiness Desk

Shahbaz vows march against inflation, Hammad regrets 'politicisation' of issue

By
BDBusiness Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021


PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (L) and Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar. — YouTube screengrab
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (L) and Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar. — YouTube screengrab

  • Hammad Azhar says that Shahbaz Sharif was "wrong" regarding the economy earlier and his views are "still wrong".
  • "The incumbent government has saved the economy by doing away with the policies practised during PML-N's tenure," he states.
  • Citing a World Bank report, minister says that poverty has decreased in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday addressed allegations from the Opposition regarding soaring inflation and unemployment, saying that it is"not right to politicise inflation".

The video statement by Azhar was released after PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif announced that the final decision regarding the long march against the government will be taken during the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 6.

Labelling Shahbaz's take on the economy "wrong", Azhar said that the Opposition leader was incorrect regarding the economy earlier and his views are "still wrong".

"The incumbent government has saved the economy by doing away with the policies practised during PML-N's tenure," he said, adding that if those policies from 2018 would have been carried forward, the country would have been "on the brink of a disaster" by October-November 2018 as Pakistan would have been a defaulter.

The minister said that inflation in the country is soaring due to rising global prices and not because of the policies adopted by the government.

"As soon as prices will reduce in the international markets, inflation in Pakistan will spiral downwards," he reiterated.

It is pertinent to mention here that November saw a double-digit increase in prices of consumer items as inflation edged up to 11.5% from 9.2% in October, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Citing a World Bank report, the minister said that poverty has decreased in Pakistan.

Pakistan's economy is projected to grow at a rate of 5%, he said, adding that when a country is expected to grow at  rate of 5% it shows that unemployment is in the country is "reducing".

PDM to finalise long march date on Dec 6

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had addressed a press conference on the economic situation of Pakistan, saying that the date for the Opposition's long march against inflation and unemployment will be finalised soon.

He said that a final decision in this regard will be taken during a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement on December 6.

Shahbaz said that the Opposition is geared to give the incumbent government a hard time as "Pakistan and PTI cannot continue alongside each other any longer".

Speaking about the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the PML-N leader said: "The government's ill-intent on EVMs is plain for all to see."

"It was an important issue, the government should have taken the Parliament into confidence and should have consulted the Opposition," he said.

He added that the government wants to "use the votes of overseas Pakistanis through rigging".

Recalling his earlier statement regarding the economy, he said that he had already predicted that a mini-budget will be unveiled.

"If PML-N would have been in power the Diamer Bhasha dam would have been under construction," he said.


More From Business:

Shah Mahmood Qureshi to embark on diplomatic mission to Brussels

Shah Mahmood Qureshi to embark on diplomatic mission to Brussels
Pakistan assures Sri Lanka of justice in Sialkot tragedy

Pakistan assures Sri Lanka of justice in Sialkot tragedy
Bitcoin falls by a fifth, taking total losses to 22% for the day

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, taking total losses to 22% for the day
Court judgments should not be a source of resentment and strife: CJP

Court judgments should not be a source of resentment and strife: CJP
Gold loses traction, price drops by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Gold loses traction, price drops by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan
PSX review: Economic headwinds push KSE-100 index down by 2%

PSX review: Economic headwinds push KSE-100 index down by 2%
Pakistan receives $3bn in funds from Saudi Arabia

Pakistan receives $3bn in funds from Saudi Arabia
Sindh pleads students' case after Punjab University cancels admissions

Sindh pleads students' case after Punjab University cancels admissions
Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairman claims 63% complaints resolved

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairman claims 63% complaints resolved

Punjab sends initial Sialkot probe report to PM Imran Khan: sources

Punjab sends initial Sialkot probe report to PM Imran Khan: sources
Sialkot tragedy: Sri Lankan PM ‘confident’ PM Imran Khan will punish culprits

Sialkot tragedy: Sri Lankan PM ‘confident’ PM Imran Khan will punish culprits
ECP chief assures best possible arrangements for NA-133 by-election

ECP chief assures best possible arrangements for NA-133 by-election

Latest

view all