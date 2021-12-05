Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates touching post to son Taimur

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is giving fans a sneak peek into son Taimur’s Sunday activity.

Turning into her Instagram handle on Sunday, the mother-of-two shared a video of her elder son enjoying a gala time on a swing set at their new house.

“He fixed my mood swings", captioned Kareena alongside Tim’s video in swing.

In the shared video, Taimur donned a white T-shirt and icy blue shirts. He was seen sitting in a swing placed in the verandah of his house and seemed all smiles as he made the most of his time chilling in his own way.

The post garnered love within no time. Many of Kareena’s friends, family members, and fans dropped their comments. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan was quick to react, "Mahsha'Allah, she wrote."

Actress Dia Mirza shared a smiley, a bear, and a heart emoticon in the comments section.

One of the fans said, “He is nanu's copy!”







