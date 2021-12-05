 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 05 2021
Actor Arslan Goni reacts to Sussanne Khan dating rumours

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Arslan is being linked to Sussane, former wife of Hrithik Roshan, after they were spotted at multiple parties
Actor Arslan Goni, who has recently been linked to Sussane Khan, former wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has finally addressed rumours of the two dating.

Days after the two were reported to have been in Goa together, Goni took out the time to chat with ETimes, and seemingly rubbished reports of them being more than friends.

“It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed,” he said.


He reiterated that the two are “very good friends”, saying, “I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being.”

The two sent rumour mills buzzing a few months ago after pictures of the two at different parties surfaced online. They were also reported to have hit Goa together in October.

Goni was also present at Khan’s birthday bash and pictures showed the two holding hands as she cut her cake.

Khan and Roshan separated in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons together. 

