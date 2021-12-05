 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif visits doctor before Jaipur wedding with Vicky Kaushal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Katrina Kaif visits doctor before jetting off to her Jaipur wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif visits doctor before jetting off to her Jaipur wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is visiting a clinic before the bride-to-be flies off to Jaipur for her 'royal' wedding celebrations.

The star, who is allegedly getting married to actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, was spotted going inside a clinic on Sunday afternoon.

Katrina, who waved at the paparazzi before entering the premises, later met with an excited crowd on her way out. At one point, the star even struggled to shut the door of her car while fans took selfies.

As per the Indian media, Katrina and Vicky are all-set to go to Rajasthan on December 6 to officially begin their pre-wedding celebration.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan returns to gym, makes up for lost fitness amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan returns to gym, makes up for lost fitness amid Aryan's arrest
Abishek Bachchan warns trolls against attacking daughter Aaradhya

Abishek Bachchan warns trolls against attacking daughter Aaradhya
Actor Arslan Goni reacts to Sussanne Khan dating rumours

Actor Arslan Goni reacts to Sussanne Khan dating rumours

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed spotted in Dubai, fans left speculating

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed spotted in Dubai, fans left speculating

Minal Khan gushes over adorable memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram

Minal Khan gushes over adorable memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram
Watch: Fawad Khan brings back Kishore Kumar's charm during Dubai birthday trip

Watch: Fawad Khan brings back Kishore Kumar's charm during Dubai birthday trip
Katrina Kaif vs Vicky Kaushal: To-be bride has an extra 'zero' in her net-worth

Katrina Kaif vs Vicky Kaushal: To-be bride has an extra 'zero' in her net-worth
Kangana Ranaut roots for nationalists, says she doesn’t belong to any party

Kangana Ranaut roots for nationalists, says she doesn’t belong to any party
Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates touching post to son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates touching post to son Taimur
WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to 'Chaka Chak' beat

WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to 'Chaka Chak' beat
'Ertugrul' star Gülsim Ali showers love on Ayeza Khan

'Ertugrul' star Gülsim Ali showers love on Ayeza Khan

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

Latest

view all