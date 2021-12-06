 
pakistan
Monday Dec 06 2021
PDM vows to start 'anti-inflation march' in Islamabad on Pakistan Day

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on December 6, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday decided to hold an anti-inflation march in the Federal Capital on March 23 — Pakistan Day — in light of the "government's failures" on several fronts.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, addressing a press conference after a summit of the party chiefs, said: "People from across the country will gather in Islamabad. A huge protest will be held in the [capital] against inflation."

"As a result of the 2018 elections, a government was formed without the mandate of the people."

"A government which came into existence through rigging [...] is facing failure, but the people are bearing the brunt of it in the form of inflation, poverty, unemployment, and restlessness," he said.  

PDM's provincial chapters will hold meetings to prepare for the march, he said. In Punjab, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will call a meeting, Fazl will hold a meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) President Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Balochistan, while JUI-P President Shah Owais Noorani will hold a meeting in Sindh.

"A seminar will also be held. But before that, I will meet the lawyers' committee — Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council — and hold consultations," he said.

The PDM chief said the seminar's date will be finalised after consultations not only with lawyers but civil society, business, and other communities as well so that they can be taken into confidence over the alliance's motives.

Fazl said that the alliance had a "unanimous policy" over the resignations of lawmakers from assemblies, but PDM would decide when is the right time to "use this card".

All the meeting's participants condemned the Sialkot incident, noting that no card allows anyone to resort to violence and take the law into their hands.

"Such incidents should be curbed, and it cannot be appreciated in any manner," he added.

Responding to a question about the date of the protest, he said: "We are also a part of the nation. The nation owns the state, and Islamabad is the place to resolve commoners' problem."

"Frist see what happens on March 23 and then wait and watch," he said when asked whether the march would be held for a day or would it continue over a prolonged period.

More to follow.

