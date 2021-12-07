 
Here's Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's welcome note to guests, find out

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are surrounded by their loved ones who have been gathered at Six Senses resorts in Rajasthan to shower blessings on the couple.

Around 120 guests were invited to join the bride and groom-to-be on their special day and with a more special welcome note.

To go by the reports, a message has been delivered to each and every attendee on behalf of the stars in which guests have been asked to maintain privacy.

The note, which has been going viral on internet, states, “We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies or events."

The much-anticipated functions were reported to kick-off from December 7 with the wedding taking place on December 9. 

