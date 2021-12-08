Malik Adnan dedicates award to Priyantha Kumara, people of Sri Lanka

A screengrab of Malik Adnan, the man who tried to save Sri Lankan manager Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara from a violent mob in Sialkot last week. Photo: @MalikAdnann/ Twitter

ISLAMABAD. Malik Adnan, the man who tried to save Sri Lankan manager Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara from a violent mob, said he has dedicated the awards given to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Priyantha Kumara and the people of Sri Lanka.

Adnan showed extraordinary courage while making an effort to save Kumara during a mob attack at a sports factory in Sialkot last Friday.

He thanked the Prime Minister for awarding him a commendation certificate and Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

"My passion that day was to somehow save the Sri Lankan citizen. I wanted no such incident to happen that would tarnish the name of the country," Adnan wrote on Twitter.

Talking to APP, he said that in a situation like the one he found himself in, one should always stand with the oppressed.

"Today, I am very proud and my message to the nation is that whenever you encounter such a situation, always stand with the oppressed,” he said, adding that he was thankful to every body for the way the nation stood with him after the Sialkot incident.

He said his parents and teachers always advised him to stand with the oppressed even at the cost of one’s life.

Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) said that the one who saved a human, saved all of humanity, he added.

He said Priyantha Kumara was a good human being, friend, and the best manager and people trained by him were working at high posts in different companies of the country.

Media, teachers and conscious citizens should guide people so that such incidents were not repeated in future, he added.