 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Vicky Kaushal's family invited to London by Katrina Kaif's mom

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Katrina’s British mother has invited Vicky’s parents to visit the Kaif family in London in January 2022
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have made sure their families have ample time and space to bond at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, and reports say they are all set to get together in London after their wedding.

A source close to the wedding party told India Today that Katrina’s British mother Suzanne Turquotte has extended an invitation to Vicky’s parents Veena and Sham Kaushal to visit the Kaif family in London.

They went on to add that the Kaushal family is already planning to head to London in January 2022, soon after Katrina and Vicky officially tie the knot this week.

The couple is all set to get married on December 9 and kicked off their wedding festivities on December 7 with a sangeet ceremony. 

