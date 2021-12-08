Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning in money laundering case

Fernandez was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate days after being detained at the Mumbai Airport

Jacqueline Fernandez can’t seem to catch a break from the consequences of her alleged connection with extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The Bollywood diva was once again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Wednesday, just days after being detained at the Mumbai Airport and being refused permission to leave India on the basis of a Lookout Circular issued by the ED.

While she was allowed to leave the airport after questioning, Fernandez was snapped outside the ED office on Wednesday, reportedly for a “rather significant” questioning towards uncovering Chandrasekhar’s multi-crore money racket.

Fernandez has been summoned by the ED a total of six times now, with the actress attending two of the questionings.

Earlier, the ED filed a 7,000 page charge sheet against Chandrasekhar that also claimed that Fernandez had received gifts worth INR 10 crores from the conman.