 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

'Zero tolerance' against extremist elements: Pakistan Army

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

  • Gen Bajwa says continuous support is imperative not only for peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for stability of region at large.
  • Forum expresses satisfaction over security measures along the borders.
  • Chief of Army Staff chairs 245th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: Following the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday unequivocally affirmed "zero tolerance for such elements" and vowed to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During the 245th Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, participants reviewed the global, regional, and domestic security milieu.

The military's media wing, in the statement, said the forum expressed satisfaction over security measures along the borders, while the COAS emphasised maintaining a high vigil to guard against any threat.

According to the statement, referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, COAS said continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance is imperative for not only the peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for the stability of the region at large.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing training activities in the army, Gen Bajwa said objective evaluation of doctrine and training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology-driven future battlefield.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N did exceptional development work during its tenure: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N did exceptional development work during its tenure: Ahsan Iqbal
Capt Safdar to play 'vote ko izzat do' at son Junaid's wedding

Capt Safdar to play 'vote ko izzat do' at son Junaid's wedding
Karachi teenager killing: Injured friend refutes police claim of encounter

Karachi teenager killing: Injured friend refutes police claim of encounter
Margalla Hills encroachment case: IHC seeks arguments from additional attorney-general

Margalla Hills encroachment case: IHC seeks arguments from additional attorney-general
Lahore train driver who stopped to buy yoghurt suspended

Lahore train driver who stopped to buy yoghurt suspended
Police, judiciary most corrupt institutions in Pakistan: survey

Police, judiciary most corrupt institutions in Pakistan: survey
Rana Shamim's name included in PNIL, reveals Sheikh Rasheed

Rana Shamim's name included in PNIL, reveals Sheikh Rasheed
ECP stops PM Imran Khan from visiting Peshawar

ECP stops PM Imran Khan from visiting Peshawar
There may have been an alternative to demolition of Nasla Tower: CM Sindh

There may have been an alternative to demolition of Nasla Tower: CM Sindh
Sialkot lynching case: Punjab police identify 40 new suspects

Sialkot lynching case: Punjab police identify 40 new suspects
Reforming sports structure to make Pakistan sporting nation: PM Imran Khan

Reforming sports structure to make Pakistan sporting nation: PM Imran Khan
No caretaker set-up to replace PTI govt, says Sheikh Rashid

No caretaker set-up to replace PTI govt, says Sheikh Rashid

Latest

view all