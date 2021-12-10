Police arrest Quetta men for recording, sharing inappropriate videos of girls

QUETTA: Police arrested two men Friday for allegedly forcing women to record inappropriate videos that they later shared.



Police said both suspects, who are said to be brothers, were arrested after police started investigating the incident. The suspects have been remanded into police custody for 14 days for interrogation.

Initial investigation into the episode revealed that the suspects tricked women by offering them jobs. Later, they would force them to record inappropriate videos that they would later share.

The police further stated that the mobile phones, videos, USBs and other devices containing the videos have been sent for forensic analysis. The Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime cell has also been contacted for assistance, police said.

Meanwhile, an investigation team headed by SSP Operations Abdul Haq has been formed to investigate the case.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the matter and ordered strict action against the culprits.

"The culprits will be brought to justice," the chief minister vowed.