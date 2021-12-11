 
Showbiz
Alia Bhatt stuns in South Indian ethnic wear during ‘RRR’ promotions

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is all set to stun the audience with her never-before-seen avatar in SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film RRR.

The much-awaited film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR from south film industry and Ajay Devgn and Alia from Bollywood in lead roles.

After the trailer launch on Thursday, the Kalank actress landed in Chennai to promote her upcoming action-packed period drama film.

Alia, 28, opted for a stunning South Indian attire for the promotions. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Raazi actress dropped her gorgeous pictures, donning a beautiful green Kanjeevaram silk saree.


The Highway star accessorised her look with stunning golden jhumkas and tied her hair in a neat bun, adorned with a gajra to complete her traditional look. Sharing the pictures, Alia added a peacock emoticon in the caption.

Meanwhile, RRR is set to release on January 7, 2022. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Apart from RRR, the Kapoor and Son’s actress also has several other films in the pipeline including Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

