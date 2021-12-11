 
Salman Khan performs to thousands in Riyadh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday performed to thousands in Riyadh as part of his Da-Bangg tour, reported The Hindustan Times.

The mega star was joined on stage by several other Bollywood names including actors Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, and Saiee Manjrekar as well as dancer Prabhu Deva.

Videos and pictures from the event have since gone viral on social media, with attendees taking to Instagram and Twitter to share snippets from the concert.

The concert’s venue, The Boulevard Riyadh, also turned to Twitter to share a video of Khan’s energetic performance on Twitter, writing, “This night was not like any other night. We lived it with Bollywood star Salman Khan and DA-BANGG stars... with their songs and reviews that amazed everyone in."

The star was seen shaking a leg to some of his biggest hits including songs from some of his older films like Maine Pyar Kia and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Just days prior, Justin Bieber also performed in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche. 

