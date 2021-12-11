Akshay Kumar reveals he plays a ‘small’ role in ‘Atrangi Re’

Akshay Kumar, who is garnering much attention for his upcoming film Atrangi Re, recently opened up on helming a small role in the film.

During his recent chat, the Khiladi actor expressed that Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are the lead actors in the film.

According to Pinkvilla, Kumar said, “I am just a part of the film but this is actually Dhanush and Sara's film. They are the main lead and I am just a character in it. So, when this film came to me I liked the story."

The famed Bollywood actor also shared the reasons he didn’t turn down the offer when the filmmaker reached out to him.

The 54-year-old actor said, “The character was small but I liked it so much that I told Anand L. Rai that I will do it and he was also shocked to hear how I said 'yes' to this."

Talking about the upcoming film, the Sooryavanshi star said, “I am not a magician and I can't tell you what it is. There is a lot of fun in the film. There is a love story which in its own 'Atrangi' way has been shown."