Saturday Dec 11 2021
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. The actress, who holds massive fan following on social media, stunned fans as she flaunted her killer dance moves from song Chaka Chak during a workout session.

Recently, a video of the Simmba actress dancing to the number with her Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, the Love Aaj Kal 2 starlet, who is seen dressed in a comfortable tank top and shorts and Namrata perfectly balanced themselves on a Pilates chair and grooved to Chaka Chak.


Both of them could be seen nailing the hook step of the popular song in the video as well. “Ek dam Chaka Chak with @saraalikhan, masti and madness always. Can’t wait to watch the movie,” wrote Namrata in the caption of the post.

Earlier on Friday night, the Coolie No.1 star took to her Instagram account and shared a fun video, donning the Chaka Chak hook step at several locations.


She also added a witty caption, which read, ‘#chakachak in #atrangi places Hopefully you guys aren’t making faces.”

Besides Sara, Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

