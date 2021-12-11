 
Saturday Dec 11 2021
PSL 7 draft to be held tomorrow

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

The logo of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Twitter
The logo of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Twitter

  • PSL 2022 draft to take place at Lahore's National High-Performance Centre.
  • The event will begin at 3pm.
  • Over 425 players from 32 countries have registered themselves.

The much-awaited seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin next month but before that fans are waiting for the tournament's draft — where the teams will finalise their players for the event.

The event will take place at the National High-Performance Centre on Sunday (tomorrow) at 3pm. More than 425 players from 32 countries have registered themselves for the draft.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

Each franchise can comprise up to 18 players, including three each in Platinum, Diamond, and Gold categories, five Silver, two Emerging and up to two Supplementary categories.

For the 2022 event, the PCB has introduced the Right to Match Card. This means each side will have one such card they can utilise during the draft to pick a player originally released from their roster.

The retention, trade, and release window of the PSL 2022 closed on Friday afternoon with Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi consuming their full allocation of eight retentions, while Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators retaining seven players each.

The tournament will start on January 27, with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore. The first match will be staged under the lights of National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

