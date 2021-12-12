 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt sacks Petroleum Division Secretary Arshad Mehmood

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

A file photo of Ali Raza Bhutta.
A file photo of Ali Raza Bhutta.

  • Government removes Petroleum Division Secretary Dr Arshad Mehmood. 
  • Power Division Secretary Ali Raza Bhutta assigned additional charge of Petroleum Division for three months.   
  • Mehmood, however, has not been assigned any posting so far.

ISLAMABAD: The government removed Petroleum Division Secretary Dr Arshad Mehmood and assigned the charge of office to Power Division Secretary Ali Raza Bhutta, a notification issued by the Establishment Division said Saturday. 

"Dr Arshad Meh­mood a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Adminis­trative Service, presently posted as Secretary Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division," reads the notificaion. 

Mehmood, however, has not been assigned any posting

Another notification of the Establishment Division regarding Mr Bhutta said: "Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as Secretary Power Division, is assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary Petroleum Division for a period of three months or till the posting of regular incumbent; whichever is earlier, and with immediate effect."

Officially, no reason has been given for Mehmood's removal. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan takes notice of Gwadar fishermen's 'very legitimate' demands

PM Imran Khan takes notice of Gwadar fishermen's 'very legitimate' demands
AQI ranks Lahore as world's most polluted city, again

AQI ranks Lahore as world's most polluted city, again
Sindh Bar Council secretary killing: Police suspect wife played key role in murder

Sindh Bar Council secretary killing: Police suspect wife played key role in murder
Pakistan gets divided when people abrogate Constitution: Justice Isa

Pakistan gets divided when people abrogate Constitution: Justice Isa
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh, KP

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh, KP
In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act

In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act
NA speaker summoned over audio clip allegedly promoting PTI ahead of KP polls

NA speaker summoned over audio clip allegedly promoting PTI ahead of KP polls
Sindh Assembly passes local govt act amid session marred by chaos

Sindh Assembly passes local govt act amid session marred by chaos
Air chief expresses grief over demise of Rashid Minhas' mother Begum Rasheeda

Air chief expresses grief over demise of Rashid Minhas' mother Begum Rasheeda
From where did Junaid Safdar get his pre-wedding haircut?

From where did Junaid Safdar get his pre-wedding haircut?
PM Imran Khan stresses US's role for regional peace, stability

PM Imran Khan stresses US's role for regional peace, stability
Ready for talks with everyone except those who looted nation's wealth: PM Imran Khan

Ready for talks with everyone except those who looted nation's wealth: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all