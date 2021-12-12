 
Showbiz
Netizens troll John Abraham for his bizarre explanation on heart attacks

Bollywood actor John Abraham is being trolled on social media after his video of explaining the causes of heart attacks has been shared on Twitter.

The Dhoom actor, who recently marked his appearance on the The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his latest released film Satyameva Jayate 2 along with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar, tried to explain heart mechanisms and occurrence of heart attack with a ‘bubbles’ analogy.

Comparing how oil reacts with water, Abraham said that Triglycerides are ‘bubbles’ in the blood, which when they travel to the heart cause a heart attack, induced by stress.

In the now-viral clip, the fitness enthusiast can be seen explaining how bad diet and physical stress can be reasons inducing heart attacks. However, the way he attempted to explain left many health experts shocked.

“I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!! Gibberish at all level!!!(sic)”, Twitter user Prerna Chettri, who is also a doctor, wrote while sharing the clip.

After being posted online, the clip reached to millions of views. Many internet users trolled the Force actor his explanation and expressed their views in the comments.

Take a look.

