 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Dhanush lauds co-star Sara Ali Khan ahead of ‘Atrangi Re’ release

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Dhanush lauds co-star Sara Ali Khan ahead of ‘Atrangi Re’ release
Dhanush lauds co-star Sara Ali Khan ahead of ‘Atrangi Re’ release

Bollywood actor Dhanush, while talking about his upcoming film Atrangi Re, lauded his co-star Sara Ali Khan.

During his recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Karnan actor reflected on working alongside the superstar Akshay Kumar and the Coolie No.1 actor.

He said, “Working with Sara was really a great experience. She is really a hard-working girl and has given her all for this role. I wish her all the best."

"Akshay sir is so nice, kind, honest and so punctual. There is amazing to learn so much from him. I had a blast working him too,” he added.

Talking about the much-anticipated film, the 38-year-old actor shared, “It's a very interesting film to be in. We had a great time shooting for Atrangi Re but equally we had to work really hard because it was really a difficult film to make and you can see we have got it very much right."

Dhanush also opened up on working under Aanand L Rai’s direction as he added, “And working with Aanand L Rai is like coming back home. We had a blast working together and I understand him more than anybody else and he understands me better.”

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif goes Punjabi for vibrant Mehendi, dances with father-in-law Sham

Katrina Kaif goes Punjabi for vibrant Mehendi, dances with father-in-law Sham
Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic celebrating 13 years of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic celebrating 13 years of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’
Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into her wedding anniversary dinner

Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into her wedding anniversary dinner
Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa enjoy beach time together in Goa, pics go viral

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa enjoy beach time together in Goa, pics go viral
Netizens troll John Abraham for his bizarre explanation on heart attacks

Netizens troll John Abraham for his bizarre explanation on heart attacks

Over 20 million react to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos

Over 20 million react to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal limelight with happy dances during Mehendi

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal limelight with happy dances during Mehendi
Veena Malik on marrying somebody who fears God: 'I want a pious, religious man'

Veena Malik on marrying somebody who fears God: 'I want a pious, religious man'
'No Indian origin film should be released in Pakistan,' Shaan appeals PM Imran Khan

'No Indian origin film should be released in Pakistan,' Shaan appeals PM Imran Khan
Ahad Raza Mir on choice of roles: 'I look for stories that mean something'

Ahad Raza Mir on choice of roles: 'I look for stories that mean something'
Pictures: Aiman Khan, daughter Amal compete against zoo leopard in Dubai

Pictures: Aiman Khan, daughter Amal compete against zoo leopard in Dubai
Kangana Ranaut receives special Ghee Laddoos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Kangana Ranaut receives special Ghee Laddoos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Latest

view all