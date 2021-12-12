KU postpones exams, suspends academic activities scheduled on Monday

A photo showing the Silver Jubilee Gate of the University of Karachi. — APP

The University of Karachi has suspended academic activities for both morning and evening shifts on the campus on Monday, KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed said on Sunday.

He said that on the directives of the competent authority, all the semester examinations scheduled for both shifts on Monday have been postponed.



Prof Waheed said that the new date of examinations would be announced by the respective departments later.

KU Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain confirmed that all the papers scheduled on December 13, 2021, have been postponed and new dates would be announced in the near future.