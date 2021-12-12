'My finest bit of work': Zainab Abbas shares first picture of newborn son on Instagram

 
Pakistani TV host and sports presenter Zainab Abbas. — @Zabbasofficial/Instagram
Sports presenter Zainab Abbas on Sunday took to her Instagram page and, to her fans' delight, shared the picture of her firstborn, Taimur Hamza Kardar.

The 43-year-old television host, who tied the knot with Hamza Kardar in 2019, also posted a picture of herself in which she could be seen holding Taimur. She also called the baby "her finest bit of work".

"This might be my finest bit of work yet…thrilled to announce the arrival of Taimur Hamza Kardar on 7th December 2021. Our hearts are full! Do keep us in your prayers," the television host wrote. 

Within 2 hours of having been posted, the adorable snapshot garnered more than 19,000 likes. That's not all, as fans flocked to the comments section and shared over 650 messages in which they sent their best wishes and prayers for both the mother and the baby.

"Awwww, MashAllah, MashAllah many congrats," one user wrote.

"May Allah give him good health," another user chimed in. 

"Masha Allah, best wishes for this cute baby may. May Allah bless him," a third follower commented. 

Zainab had announced that she was pregnant back in September 2021. The sports news had posted a photo with her "travel partner", breaking the news that she is expecting.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas wrote: "My travel partner [emoji of a baby] this past year. Feels more like a Test match rather than a T20."

"...but managed to weather the storm and carry on working throughout. Hoping this new journey is as rewarding as the previous one. Grateful," she had added. 

