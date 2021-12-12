PIA passengers on Isb-Khi flight get a scare as plane lands 20 mins after takeoff

Passengers on board a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Islamabad to Karachi on Sunday got a scare when the aircraft made an emergency landing 20 minutes after takeoff.

Subsequently, between 2pm to 5pm, the plane was started thrice. Each time it would sputter on and make strange noises, making the passengers extremely anxious, Geo News reported.



After the passengers protested, the aircraft's doors were opened.

Of the 168 passengers, 162 refused to remain seated in the plane any longer.

In the end, the flight — PK-301 — took off with only six passengers, with the luggage all left behind in Islamabad.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said the remaining passengers will be accommodated on the 7pm PK-309 flight.



He regretted the inconvenience faced by passengers of the Karachi-bound flight that made a "second time" landing at the Islamabad International Airport due to safety concerns.

“We apologise over PK-301’s second time landing at Islamabad airport and inconvenience to passengers. Precautionary measures could not be compromised,” he said in a brief statement.

He said the captain decided to turn back to the airport keeping in view the set safety and precautionary rules, following which the necessary inspection was carried out and the aircraft took off again for its destination.

