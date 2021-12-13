 
Monday Dec 13 2021
Ranveer Singh shows off his ripped physique in new shirtless photos

Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Ranveer Singh is giving fans ‘Monday motivation' as the actor shared jaw-dropping shirtless snaps on Instagram.

The 83 star shared two monochrome photos of himself from the gym showing off his ripped body and prominent abs.

"The Process is the Prize #mondaymotivation," wrote the 36-year-old actor alongside photos.

From his biceps to his toned abs, the RamLeela star managed to inspire his fans to come out of their comfort zone. 

Within no time, fans and celebrities poured love into the comment section and praised the star.

Varun Sharma, Mika Singh, Adinath Kothare dropped fire emoticons in the comments and conveyed their love for the photos and Ranveer's flawless body.

A fan commented, “Just what I needed to see “.

