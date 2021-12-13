Sheikh Rasheed's spokesperson refutes heart attack rumours

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: file

Sheikh Rasheed is completely fine, says spokesperson.

No truth to rumours of heart attack, clarifies spokesperson.

Spreading such information without proper verification is irresponsible behaviour, says minister's spokesperson.

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday clarified that contrary to rumours, the interior minister had not suffered a heart attack.

The clarification from the spokesperson came in response to rumours that the minister had suffered a heart attack.

"There is no truth to reports that the interior minister has suffered a heart attack," stated his spokesperson, adding that the minister is completely fine.

Reacting strongly to the reports, Rasheed's spokesperson said that spreading such information without verifying it first is irresponsible behaviour.