Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra join jury with Karan Johar for ‘Hunarbaaz’

Legendary Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra will join the jury at the judges table with filmmaker Karan Johar for upcoming reality talent show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan.



This was confirmed by Karan on social media.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai famed director turned to Instagram and posted a lovely photo with Mithun and Parineeti to confirm the jury.

He wrote, “New beginnings are always special! Excited to start a new and exciting reality one Called HUNARBAAZ DESH KI SHAAN! With the Legendary Mithun Da and the absolutely lovely @parineetichopra!!.”

He further said, “Buckle up for some incredible talent coming your way. This one is going to be one helluva ride!!! Watch this space! #hunarbaazdeshkishaan.”



Earlier, Karan unveiled the teaser of the show saying “I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country.”

“As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special!.”