In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

The groom, Junaid Safdar, and his wife, Ayesha Saif, pose with family members — social media

Junaid Safdar and his wife Ayesha Saif are having a ball lately with multiple wedding festivities. And the events do not seem to be stopping for the Shareef family anytime soon.

On Monday, new pictures of the couple emerged on social media in which they could be seen dressed up in stunning outfits. Junaid Safdar opted to wear a bluish-grey shalwar kameez which he teamed with a white raw-silk shawl draped around his shoulder.

Ayesha Saif, on the other hand, wore an elegant, off-white sharara embellished with silver diamantes and embroidery.

While the couple stole the limelight, Maryam Nawaz, once again, didn't fail to impress either. She opted for a peach-coloured sharara with heavy silver embroidery.

Junaid's reception, who got married in London in August, is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore.