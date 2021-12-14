 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

The groom, Junaid Safdar, and his wife, Ayesha Saif, pose with family members — social media
The groom, Junaid Safdar, and his wife, Ayesha Saif, pose with family members — social media

Junaid Safdar and his wife Ayesha Saif are having a ball lately with multiple wedding festivities. And the events do not seem to be stopping for the Shareef family anytime soon.

In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

On Monday, new pictures of the couple emerged on social media in which they could be seen dressed up in stunning outfits. Junaid Safdar opted to wear a bluish-grey shalwar kameez which he teamed with a white raw-silk shawl draped around his shoulder. 

In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

Ayesha Saif, on the other hand, wore an elegant, off-white sharara embellished with silver diamantes and embroidery.

While the couple stole the limelight, Maryam Nawaz, once again, didn't fail to impress either. She opted for a peach-coloured sharara with heavy silver embroidery. 

In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

Junaid's reception, who got married in London in August, is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore.

