Soldier martyred as militants target security checkpost at Pak-Iran border

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks patrol near Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan on February 25, 2020. Photo: AFP
  • Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed, resident of Nushki, embraces martyrdom after fighting valiantly, says ISPR. 
  • Pakistan Army inflicts losses on militants who fled the area. 
  • "Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace," says ISPR.

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in the wee hours of Tuesday when militants targeted a security forces checkpost along the Pakistan-Iran border in Abdoi sector, Balochistan. 

"During the heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed r/o (resident of) Nushki embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly," confirmed the ISPR. 

The military's media wing confirmed that the Pakistan Army inflicted losses on the militants, who fled from the area. 

"Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," reads the ISPR statement. 

Last month, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists. 

The militants had opened fire onto a checkpost of security forces in Tump, Balochistan, the ISPR had disclosed. 

The military's media wing, in a statement, had said that security forces responded with all available weapons, in which the terrorists suffered "heavy losses".

During the engagement, however, the ISPR statement read, two soldiers, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, had sacrificed their lives fighting bravely. 

