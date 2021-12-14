 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Omicron: NCOC allows Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries to return home

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Omicron: NCOC allows Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries to return home
  • NCOC allows travel from Category C countries.
  • Permission granted till December 31.
  • Travellers will placed under mandatory quarantine upon arrival, if they are coming from countries hit by Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries have been given the green signal to return home till December 31 by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

This was confirmed by the NCOC in a statement issued Tuesday. The stranded Pakistanis includes anyone with a valid National Identity Card of Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC). They will be permitted to return to Pakistan without exemption till December 31.

According to the NCOC, passengers travelling from Category C countries will be required to submit proof of vaccination and take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 48 hours prior to boarding.

Related items

They will be placed under mandatory quarantine upon arrival, if they are travelling from countries that have been hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the centre stated in a statement.

Separately, as vaccination of youngsters from 15 to 18 years of age has not started in some countries, the NCOC said mandatory full vaccination for inbound passengers between 15 to 18 years of age has been extended till January 31, 2022 instead of December 1, 2021.

Earlier, the NCOC had added eight more names to its Category C list of countries from where travellers are banned from entering Pakistan in wake of the threat of the new COVID-19 variant Omicorn.

The new Category C list includes Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The health and testing protocols for inbound air travel from Category C countries include a complete ban on inbound travel from Category C countries.

To find out the health and safety protocols for travel from Category A, B and C countries, read this story.

More From Pakistan:

Govt may slash petrol price by Rs11 per litre from Dec 16: sources

Govt may slash petrol price by Rs11 per litre from Dec 16: sources
Mini-budget likely to be presented before cabinet meeting

Mini-budget likely to be presented before cabinet meeting
Watch: Junaid Safdar stuns again with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali song

Watch: Junaid Safdar stuns again with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali song
Schools winter vacations: Education ministers to discuss shifting winter break to Jan

Schools winter vacations: Education ministers to discuss shifting winter break to Jan
Soldier martyred as militants target security checkpost at Pak-Iran border

Soldier martyred as militants target security checkpost at Pak-Iran border
ECP to only decide on use of EVMs in elections if fully satisfied: sources

ECP to only decide on use of EVMs in elections if fully satisfied: sources
In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event
After TV fame, Justice Rana Shamim’s son launches ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan’ party

After TV fame, Justice Rana Shamim’s son launches ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan’ party
Police arrest Lahore man for hurling bricks on polio team

Police arrest Lahore man for hurling bricks on polio team
Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes

Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes
Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February

Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February
Case registered against local PTI leader for slapping policeman

Case registered against local PTI leader for slapping policeman

Latest

view all