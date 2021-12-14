 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch
Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

Anushka Sharma once again made it evident that she is a true animal lover with her teary eyes as she watched a man saving an injured monkey.

Taking to her Instagram Story on, the Ae Dil Ha Mushkil actor shared a short video.

Coming across such an adorable scene, the PK star dropped crying emoticons along with the video, making it go viral on internet.

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

The heart-warming clip, originally posted by Ted The Stoner, shows the man giving emergency CPR to the unconscious little fellow. 

The life-saver made several attempts of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before he was finally able to revive the monkey.

Moreover, the later part of the video also shows him rocking the monkey like a baby. 

This is not the first time; Sharma has displayed her affection for animals. Earlier in August, the Sultan actor shared a clip of a Mexican man feeding stray dogs. She had captioned the post, “Faith in humanity."

More From Showbiz:

‘To love, honour and cherish:’ Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

‘To love, honour and cherish:’ Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’
Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid positive

Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid positive
Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'
Katrina Kaif just spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin

Katrina Kaif just spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin
Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch

Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch
Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men

Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men
Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G

Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G
Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away

Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away
Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 title with THIS answer to the final question

Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 title with THIS answer to the final question
Feroze Khan, Sana Javed starrer ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ premieres tonight

Feroze Khan, Sana Javed starrer ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ premieres tonight

Latest

view all