Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

Anushka Sharma once again made it evident that she is a true animal lover with her teary eyes as she watched a man saving an injured monkey.

Taking to her Instagram Story on, the Ae Dil Ha Mushkil actor shared a short video.

Coming across such an adorable scene, the PK star dropped crying emoticons along with the video, making it go viral on internet.

The heart-warming clip, originally posted by Ted The Stoner, shows the man giving emergency CPR to the unconscious little fellow.

The life-saver made several attempts of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before he was finally able to revive the monkey.

Moreover, the later part of the video also shows him rocking the monkey like a baby.

This is not the first time; Sharma has displayed her affection for animals. Earlier in August, the Sultan actor shared a clip of a Mexican man feeding stray dogs. She had captioned the post, “Faith in humanity."