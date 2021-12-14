 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially landed in Mumbai after their high profile wedding affair in Rajashtan.

The couple, that welcomed only few B-Town friends for their matrimonial festivities, have come back to the city amid their busy work schedules.

The duo made their first public appearance as a married couple, where Katrina donned a pink ethnic wear and paired her look with sindoor. Vicky on the other hand donned beige pants with an off-white shirt.

The lovebirds showed off their marital bliss as they waved happily at the paparazzi. 

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 after two years of discreetly seeing eachother.

More From Showbiz:

Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh

Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video
Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch
‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look
Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’
Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'
Katrina Kaif only spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin

Katrina Kaif only spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin
Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch

Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch
Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men

Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men
Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Latest

view all