Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari invites foreign investors to Pakistan

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking at the Sindh Investment Conference in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 14, 2021. — Twitter/PPPmediacell

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday invited foreign investors to Pakistan, urging them to explore the public-private partnership opportunities in Pakistan.



Speaking at the Sindh Investment Conference held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bilawal said that the provincial government is trying to promote local production in Pakistan.

“There is immense potential in Sindh, especially Karachi, regarding public-private partnership,” he said, inviting all foreign investors to tap into various investment opportunities.

The chairman mentioned that during the conference, six Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) were signed.

Sharing details of these MoUs, he said that an agreement has been signed to alleviate the water shortage in Karachi, and invited the private sector to play its role in water purification projects.



Meanwhile, agreements have also been signed for projects related to waste energy, startups, and small businesses

Speaking about the opportunities in Dubai, he said that the Pakistani community wants to invest in the UAE, adding that another MoU related to a one-window facility for Pakistanis has been signed.

“Dubai has expertise in purifying seawater and Karachi also aims to get benefit from their experts,” the PPP chairman mentioned.

Bilawal mentioned that one-window business lines are being introduced in Karachi to promote businesses in Sindh.