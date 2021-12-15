 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: 'Mr & Mrs Jain!'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: Mr & Mrs Jain!
Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: 'Mr & Mrs Jain!'

It's official!

Indian TV actor Ankita Lokhande has officially walked down the aisle for beau Vicky Jail and fans cannot help shower love on the newlyweds.

Only a few hours after tying the knot too longtime boyfriend, the Pavitra Rishta star turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is officially Mrs Jain.

"Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!" adorably captioned Ankita alongside a thread of ethereal photos from the day.

For the big night, Ankita slipped into a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga. Vicky on the other hand, wore a white and golden sherwani.

Celebrity friends including Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh, Srishty Rode, Asha Negi, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia joined the happy couple for their wedding festivities in Mumbai.

More From Showbiz:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s songs play at ex Ankita Lokhande’s wedding

Sushant Singh Rajput’s songs play at ex Ankita Lokhande’s wedding
Deepika Padukone gives an insight in her relationship with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone gives an insight in her relationship with Ranveer Singh

Freida Pinto calls her postpartum journey ‘most intense’ after welcoming son

Freida Pinto calls her postpartum journey ‘most intense’ after welcoming son
‘Our star!’ Lara Dutta showers love on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

‘Our star!’ Lara Dutta showers love on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu
Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with beau Vicky Jain. See first pictures

Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with beau Vicky Jain. See first pictures
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear
Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh

Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video
Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch
‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look
Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’

Latest

view all